STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Deptartments must work together to keep kids in school, suggests experts and child rights activists

Say experts after survey identifies a large number of children dropping out in the State

Published: 13th December 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Regular monitoring at school level and a well-channelled coordination among officials from various departments could help in bringing dropouts back to schools, experts and child rights activists have suggested. They have urged the government to focus on these aspects and devise an executive framework.

After an Out of School Children (OSC) survey, conducted a few months ago, identified a huge number of dropouts, the School Education department launched a pilot project in four districts – Chengalpattu, Krishnagiri, Thiruvallur and Villupuram – to get those children admitted to school.

TNIE spoke to many such students and their parents to understand what forced them to drop out of school. The brother of a 17-year-old girl, who dropped out during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic after completing class 10, said the girl quit due to lack of interest in studies; poverty too played a part. She has been working in a spinning mill in Coimbatore for over a year now for a monthly salary of Rs 8,000.

A parent, G Basamma of Varadarajapalayam near Denkanikottai, said her daughter was asked to quit studies due to safety concerns. “She had to go to school and return home all alone. Sometimes, it took her till 7 pm to return home. Hence, considering her safety, we pulled her out of school,” she said. The girl completed class 10 in the Government Higher Secondary School at Denkanikottai in Kelamangalam block.

A boy who completed class 10 at a government higher secondary school in Urigam is now assisting his father in farming at Kottayur village in Thalli block. He said he was not interested in studies. A Devaneyan, child rights activist and president of Thozhamai NGO, which is working with the School Education Department to reduce dropout, said if the cause of dropout was poor livelihood, School Education officials would refer government schemes to parents to uplift their livelihood. 

The collector would coordinate the affairs. Also, the committee, headed by State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha R Sudhan, will conduct a meeting with the non-governmental organisations who are working with inter-state migrant children this weekend.”

Devaneyan said three children were enrolled in a government school in Tiruvallur district last week. Five more below the age of 14 years from Jawadhu hills in Thiruvannamalai district who are working in Erode, will be rescued in a couple of days. Village-level child protection committee meeting will be organised in all four districts. 

Former Krishnagiri district Child Welfare Committee Chairperson L Vincent Sundararaj said, “Dropouts should be identified in the block level. Then, a block-level drive should be taken up in coordination with child protection unit, staff of Revenue and Labour departments, Local Body, Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers, Anganwadi staff and others to enrol them in schools.”

Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights member V Ramaraj suggested school management committees and six-tier child protection committees at town panchayat, municipality, corporation and village levels be strengthened. They should rope in volunteers to identify dropouts and update the School Education department about the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School dropout Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp