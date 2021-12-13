Madurai jasmine price touches Rs 4000 per kilo

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The price of jasmine skyrocketed to Rs 4,000 per kilograms on Sunday, hitting this year’s record-high. Madurai jasmine which bears the Geographical Indication (GI) tag was sold at Rs 4,000 per kilogram in the Mattuthavani flower market on Sunday. The president of flower traders association S Ramachandran told TNIE, “It was this year’s highest price at which the flower was sold.”

The flower produce was hit due to the heavy rains in the past couple of weeks, he added. Commenting on the flower reaching a record-high price, Ramachandran said, “The market, on Sunday, saw a supply of less than one tonne of jasmines only. Meanwhile, the demand for the flower on Sunday was high as Monday was the year’s last auspicious day and the next auspicious day falls one month later, after Pongal.”Before the day the highest price fetched by the flower was Rs 2,500 per kilo, he said. Two years ago, the price reached a maximum of Rs 7,000 per kilo, recalled the flower merchant.

