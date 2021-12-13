Meenakshi temple withdraws order, unvaccinated devotees may enter

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The order which stated that only fully-vaccinated devotees would be allowed inside the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai from December 13, was withdrawn on Sunday, a day after it was announced. Joint Commissioner of HR&CE department in Madurai S Kumaradurai, in a press statement issued on Sunday, wrote, “The announcement made earlier on permitting only fully-vaccinated devotees inside the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple from December 13 onwards has now been withdrawn due to administrative reasons. Devotees will be allowed inside the temple as usual.”

As no similar order has been issued to any other temple in Tamil Nadu, the order issued by the authorities of the Meenakshi Amman temple was withdrawn, Kumaradurai told TNIE.