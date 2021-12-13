STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan tells residents to carry vax certificates in public places

Officials and staffs from different departments, including the police and revenue personnel, will be requested to join with the health department in checking the certificates.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Sunday said people in the UT would be asked to present their vaccination certificates while being at public places, and insisted everyone to carry it with them.The L-G was addressing reporters after inspecting a vaccination camp at a Primary Health Centre in Villianur.“Without the certificate, one cannot go abroad. In many States, taking the vaccine has been made mandatory. One should take the vaccine, considering the safety of other people; vaccine hesitancy is not good,” she added. 

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from Puducherry health and family welfare services department said, “The files regarding the decision on compulsory vaccination, and the actions to be taken against people who refuse to take vaccine, have been sent for government approval. Initially, people will be asked to submit their vaccination certificate while entering public spots like places of religious worship, shopping malls, and market areas. Going on, it will be implemented at all public places. Officials and staffs from different departments, including the police and revenue personnel, will be requested to join with the health department in checking the certificates.”The L-G said 13 lakh people have received vaccine in the UT as on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundarajan Puducherry covid vaccine certificate
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp