Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan tells residents to carry vax certificates in public places

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Sunday said people in the UT would be asked to present their vaccination certificates while being at public places, and insisted everyone to carry it with them.The L-G was addressing reporters after inspecting a vaccination camp at a Primary Health Centre in Villianur.“Without the certificate, one cannot go abroad. In many States, taking the vaccine has been made mandatory. One should take the vaccine, considering the safety of other people; vaccine hesitancy is not good,” she added.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from Puducherry health and family welfare services department said, “The files regarding the decision on compulsory vaccination, and the actions to be taken against people who refuse to take vaccine, have been sent for government approval. Initially, people will be asked to submit their vaccination certificate while entering public spots like places of religious worship, shopping malls, and market areas. Going on, it will be implemented at all public places. Officials and staffs from different departments, including the police and revenue personnel, will be requested to join with the health department in checking the certificates.”The L-G said 13 lakh people have received vaccine in the UT as on Saturday.