Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to hold meeting to review Covid-19 situation

Based on the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry during the monsoon, the State had extended the restrictions till December 15.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the existing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ending on December 15, Chief Minister MK Stalin will convene a review meeting on Monday to discuss the pandemic situation in the State with stakeholders.

According to sources, though no cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Tamil Nadu till Saturday, Stalin is keen on monitoring the situation closely. Hence, the threats posed by the variant will be discussed during the scheduled review meeting. Based on the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry during the monsoon, the State had extended the restrictions till December 15. During the last relaxation, the government allowed the operation of public transport between Tamil Nadu and Kerala

