Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi invites essays on poet Subramania Bharathi from students

Students should mention their name, address, institution, and mobile number on the e-Mail. 

Published: 13th December 2021 04:11 AM

RN Ravi, Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has invited essays from high school, college, and university students on poet Subramania Bharathi, whose 139th birth anniversary is being celebrated across the State, and on India’s 75 years of Independence.

The topic of essay for high-school students is “Contribution of Mahakavi Bharathiyar to the Independence of India”. The essay should be 2,000-2,500 words long and should be sent to mahakavibharatisch2021tamil@gmail.com (for Tamil) and mahakavibharatisch2021eng@gmail.com (for English).

The topic for college students is “India in the imagination of Mahakavi Bharathiyar”. The essay should be 3,500-4,000 words long and should be sent to mahakavibharaticol2021tamil@gmail.com (Tamil) and mahakavibharaticol2021eng@gmail.com (English). The essays must be sent by 5 pm January 8. Students should mention their name, address, institution, and mobile number on the e-Mail. 

Comments

