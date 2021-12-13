Tamil Nadu: Widow alleges medical negligence, demands reimbursement of fee to hospital for husband’s Covid treatment

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench recently issued notice to the State government and a private hospital in Madurai on a petition filed by a widow seeking reimbursement of fee paid by her to the hospital for her husband’s Covid-19 treatment. The Ramanathapuram resident claimed that her husband died due to improper treatment.

According to the petition, the man was admitted to the private hospital in August last year with 78 per cent lung infection. “The authorities refused to provide even preliminary life support or first aid till we paid an advance amount of `2 lakh. Even after we paid this, he was not provided proper food or treatment,” she said.

The man was then shifted to another hospital, where he died later. The petitioner claimed the private hospital contributed to her husband’s death by causing him mental agony by not providing necessary treatment. She demanded reimbursement of the `9.3 lakh she paid to the hospital. The case was adjourned to January 20.