STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Youth fatally run over after falling off footboard of a bus at Pallur

Police identified the youth as Dinesh Kumar from Nemili, a student of Pachaiyappa’s College in Kancheepuram.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

RANIPET: Amid rising concerns about footboard travel since educational institutions have reopened, an 18-year-old college student, travelling on the footboard of a bus, was killed after he slipped and was run over at Pallur near Nemili on Saturday.

Police identified the youth as Dinesh Kumar from Nemili, a student of Pachaiyappa’s College in Kancheepuram. On Saturday, while returning from college, the boy fell off the footboard when the bus he was travelling  on took a sharp turn. Police said the boy chose to travel on the footboard although the bus, owned by a private transport company, was not crowded.

He was admitted at Kancheepuram Government Hospital and  later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital in Chennai, where he succumbed to injuries at 9.30 pm. Police registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC and are investigating. 

“The police, along with the district, are preparing a joint action plan to avoid such mishaps,” Ranipet Superintendent of Police Dr Deepa Sathyan said. “We are meeting the collector regarding the action plan and police are continuously spreading awareness about the dangers of footboard travel.” 

Stating the administration is trying to curb footboard travel, collector D Baskarapandian said, “We have been advising all schools to regulate student outflow in the evening. We also urged the managers of transport corporations to increase bus services where there is rush during peak hours. Drivers have been asked not to allow students to board if it is too crowded.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu accident footboard travel Footboard accident
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp