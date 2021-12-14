STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flaws alleged in HR&CE notification

He wanted the court to quash the notifications, rectify the above deficiencies, and facilitate online submission of the application.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought reply from the State government on two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions that alleged deficiencies in the notifications and application forms issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for the appointment of district committees and trustees for temples across Tamil Nadu.

The counsel representing the seven litigants in the joint petitions contended that the authorities neither uploaded the application form on the official website, which could have provided better access to applicants, nor did the website or the notifications concerned contain any information such as qualifications, list of vacancies, selection criteria, denomination of temples etc. 

The application form also did not include any questions asking the candidates to specify their gender and whether they belong to SC/ST communities, though the two categories are given reservation, the counsel argued. It also does not ask details of applicants’ religion or political background, he added.

The judges asked the litigants to give the suggestions to the government counsel so that they could be considered.

