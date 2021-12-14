Raghuram Rajan holds first face-to-face meeting with Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Reserve Bank of India governor and Tamil Nadu Economic Advisory Council member Raghuram Rajan held the first direct meeting with TN Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Chennai on Monday.

The visit is significant as the State is laying out a roadmap to be a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Rajan is visiting the State for the first time after holding virtual meetings with TN officials.

The Economic Advisory Committee held the second meeting in October, a virtual one, and experts suggested measures to ensure better delivery of social welfare schemes, and ways to enhance the quality of higher education in Tamil Nadu.

Then, Rajan had suggested that the State needs to enhance the quality of higher education.

He also stressed that the government should also be careful about debts.

It is learnt that Rajan also held interactions with the School Education Secretary, Higher Education Secretary and MSME secretary besides meeting the State Level Bankers Committee.

The discussion focussed on the post Covid-19 situation in the State.