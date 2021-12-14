SCs beat drums, pelted with stones in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 22-year-old youth was arrested and 39 others of an intermediate caste booked for pelting a group of persons belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community with stones allegedly for beating drums during an engagement function.

The incident took place at Vadukapatti on Thursday when 110 people of an SC community from Sundararajapuram came to the place for the engagement of a youth from their village.

Police said when the engagement party was returning after the function, nearly 40 people started pelting their vehicles with stones. Several passengers in the vehicles were injured in the incident. A case was registered and the youth, Balasubramani, was arrested in connection with the case.

A few people from to the intermediate caste, however, petitioned the collector, terming the police complaint as false.