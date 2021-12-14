Soon, self approval for small building owners in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to reform the housing sector, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday that TN will be coming out with self-declaration approval for non-high-rise buildings.

He was inaugurating the two-day Statecon dubbed Vision Tamil Nadu Growth for The Next 10 Years, organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu.

The move is expected to benefit 65-70 per cent of owners or small commercial complexes who have to wait for planning approvals. The scheme would take effect after the government comes out with an amendment in the Assembly session.

A non-high-rise building owner will have to upload an ownership document, building plan and the approval for the plot on the website before constructing the house.

If officials find any violation from the owner’s side, they will be penalised.

For high-rise buildings, Stalin announced an extension of the period of building plan permission from five years to eight years as part of Ease of Doing Business measures.

Previously, the building plan permission was extended from three years to five years.

This was done due to “difficulties” faced by developers in carrying out large-scale projects. Now it has been extended to eight years.

In an attempt to make Tamil Nadu a slum-free State by 2031, the CM said the State has received the Union government’s nod to build 6.2 lakh houses at a cost of Rs 31,179 crore.

He also added in September alone the State government earned as much as Rs 5,973 crore through registration of land documents and there has been a 17 per cent increase in November in registration of new buildings compared to last year.

Tamil Nadu plans to review all future housing schemes, says Stalin

To reduce the cost of construction, Stalin urged the industry to adopt new technologies and said this could be possible only with the partnership of the government and the industries across all spectra.

Highlighting the effort to combat floods and other civic problems through the Third Master Plan for Chennai, he said there is a move to review all future housing-related schemes in TN.

He also said a mega industrial estate is being planned in Pattinapakkam in Chennai and there are plans to raise the Koyambedu integrated market and bus stand, Madhavaram Bus Terminus and Sathangadu Iron Market to global standards.

Later, vice-chairman of State Planning Commission Dr J Jeyaranjan, Industries secretary S Krishnan and Information Technology secretary Neeraj Mittal laid out the vision for generating jobs in the next five years. Krishnan said the State is coming out with a m-sand and sustainable mining policies.

The CM also released the CREDAI TN CBRE report on the status of the real estate sector and witnessed the exchange of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the creation of five CREDAI chapters, one each in Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Salem, and Karur.

‘Tech to rescue construction’

To reduce cost of construction, the industry must adopt new technology and partner with the government.

Third master plan of city

Highlighting the move to combat floods and other civic problems through the Third Master Plan for Chennai, he said there is a move to review all future housing-related schemes.