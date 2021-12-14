STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sulur chopper crash: Appreciation pours in for Coonoor villagers

The Army announced that it would adopt Nanjappa Chatiram in appreciation of the villagers help in the rescue. 

The remains of the IAF chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and defence assistants that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur

The remains of the IAF chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and defence assistants that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, on Monday thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for the State government’s swift response to the IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8.

Arun visited Nanjappa Chatiram in Katery, where the chopper crashed, and handed over Rs 5,000 each to Krishnasamy and Chandrakumar who first witnessed the crash and alerted the police and firemen. 

“The villagers were the first responders, and brought their  household items to help douse the flames and carry the mortal remains of the officers from the wreckage as well as the officer who survived,” he recalled.  

Arun assured the villagers that Army would conduct health camps there every month and informed them that they may also visit the military hospital in Wellington for free consultation. Earlier, in a function organised at Shri Nagesh Barracks in Wellington, he felicitated AK Nagarajan (Assistant District Fire Officer), forest department, SM Sasikumar (Coonoor Forest Range Officer), L Dinesh Kumar, (Tahsildar, Coonoor), A Mohanraj (Line inspector from the TNEB), N Manimegalai (village health nurse), as well as officials from health department and district administration.  

“The general officer distributed blankets, solar emergency lights, and dry rations to the villagers and announced the adoption of the villagers of Nanjappa Chatiram,” said a release.

