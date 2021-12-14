STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two men sentenced to life term by Tiruchy Mahila Court for killing nurse in 2017

The nurse, Kalavathi (55), was found by her relatives inside her quarters where she stayed alone. She died at the Tiruchy Government Hospital, on August 29, 2017.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Two convicts in the murder of a nurse in 2017 were awarded life imprisonment by Tiruchy Mahila Court on Monday.

The two persons — Augustine Leo and Raman — who were of 21 and 20 years at the time were arrested for murdering a nurse working in additional primary health centre (APHC) in Vadugarpettai near Kallakudi.

The nurse, Kalavathi (55), was found by her relatives inside her quarters where she stayed alone. She died at the Tiruchy Government Hospital, on August 29, 2017.

Based on information given by Kalvathi before her death and investigation of the police, it was revealed that Leo and Raman had attacked and left her to die.

The police recorded that earlier on August 24, 2017, they both had entered her house on the pretext of killing a snake, but choked her neck with a dhoti and attacked her head with a stick.

It was said that as she was unconscious the duo had left her locked in the bathroom and covered up her injuries with bleaching powder to destroy evidence. 

Her relatives found her alive two days later.

On Monday, Judge Srivatsan found them guilty and awarded life imprisonment under IPC Section 302.

They were also sentenced one year and three years imprisonment under Sections 342 and 449 for trespassing with an intention to commit a crime that would attract death or life penalty and wrongful confinement, respectively.

It will run concurrently along with the life sentence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp