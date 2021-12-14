Two men sentenced to life term by Tiruchy Mahila Court for killing nurse in 2017

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two convicts in the murder of a nurse in 2017 were awarded life imprisonment by Tiruchy Mahila Court on Monday.

The two persons — Augustine Leo and Raman — who were of 21 and 20 years at the time were arrested for murdering a nurse working in additional primary health centre (APHC) in Vadugarpettai near Kallakudi.

The nurse, Kalavathi (55), was found by her relatives inside her quarters where she stayed alone. She died at the Tiruchy Government Hospital, on August 29, 2017.

Based on information given by Kalvathi before her death and investigation of the police, it was revealed that Leo and Raman had attacked and left her to die.

The police recorded that earlier on August 24, 2017, they both had entered her house on the pretext of killing a snake, but choked her neck with a dhoti and attacked her head with a stick.

It was said that as she was unconscious the duo had left her locked in the bathroom and covered up her injuries with bleaching powder to destroy evidence.

Her relatives found her alive two days later.

On Monday, Judge Srivatsan found them guilty and awarded life imprisonment under IPC Section 302.

They were also sentenced one year and three years imprisonment under Sections 342 and 449 for trespassing with an intention to commit a crime that would attract death or life penalty and wrongful confinement, respectively.

It will run concurrently along with the life sentence.