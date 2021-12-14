Uppar dam, a thriving biodiversity hotspot in Tamil Nadu with 193 bird species

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Uppar dam and its surroundings near Dharapuram have become a biodiversity hotspot with as many as 193 bird species spotted there in the last seven years.

The availability of food and water in abundance is attracting birds, including some migratory species to the grasslands. However, bird enthusiasts pointed out threats to the ecosystem and stressed the need to protect it.

Members of Dharapuram Nature Society (DNS) have also spotted several species of snakes, jungle cat, red sand boa, hedgehog, Indian hare and palm civet in the area.

Bird enthusiasts associated with the DNS have decided to raise awareness, with the support of Forest department, among landowners near Uppar dam, especially on its southern side, on the significance of their lands in protecting the birds and other animals.

R Mahesh, a member of DNS, said, “The birds are attracted to Karuvelam (Vachellia nilotica, more commonly known as Acacia nilotica) and Kiluvai trees (Commiphora caudata) located in the private lands surrounding the Uppar dam. We will encourage farmers who show interest in planting Kiluvai by giving them prizes. The tree acts as a bio fence as it attracts many birds.”

He further said, “We, with the help of forest officials, are planning to place hoardings to sensitise landowners to the bird species spotted here so that they take the responsibility and show interest in protecting the birds.”

He also flagged a concern that some landowners had decided to convert their barren lands into real estate projects due to lack of water supply.

He said if that were to happen, birds would not come to the place.

“We urge officials of Public Works Department to ensure availability of water in Uppar dam throughout the year. It will help farmers sustain agriculture,” Mahesh demanded.

D Sadhasivam, another member of DNS, raised a concern over the killing of animals in the habitat such as Indian hare, hedgehog and red sand boa, for various reasons.

He said, “The population of Indian hare, also known as black-naped hare, is high near Uppar dam. However, the animal is hunted for meat. We manage to chase a few poachers away, the Forest department should take action against them. Also, slow-moving creatures such as red sand boa and hedgehog being killed by speeding vehicles on road.”

When contacted, a Forest department official, on condition of anonymity, said officials were ready to carry out awareness programmes on the conservation of birds and other species, despite the Uppar dam and its surroundings being located out of forest limits.

On protecting the animals, the official said they would convene regular meetings with the local people.