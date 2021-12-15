Industrialist Swaminathan passes away

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: Former chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Southern Region and former chief executive officer of PSG Institutions, C R Swaminathan, passed away on Tuesday morning in Coimbatore. He was aged 74.

CII condoles death

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region has expressed grief over the demise of former chief executive of PSG Institutions and past chairman of CII Southern Region C R Swaminathan in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

C K Ranganathan, Chairman, CII Southern Region said, “Swaminathan was a visionary and contributed immensely for the industrial development in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu. He has brought new dimension to Industry-Institute partnerships in Southern Region with his rich knowledge and expertise in higher education and industrial research.”

Suchitra K Ella, Deputy Chairperson, CII Southern Region said, “It’s very sad to hear the news of Swaminathan’s unexpected demise. His services, leadership, warmth and mentorship to CII Southern Region will not be forgotten.” Dr S Chandrakumar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu said that Swaminathan was a proactive leader both in Industry and academia. He was instrumental in the industrial development in and around Coimbatore.