Internal polls of parties not in ECI’s remit: Madras High Court

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu passed the orders dismissing the petition filed by AIADMK member J Jayachandran of Hosur.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Affirming that there is no provision either in the Constitution or in the Representation of People (RP) Act, 1951, to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into the fairness and validity of the internal elections of a political party, the Madras High Court on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, dismissed a petition challenging the recent election of the coordinator and co-coordinator of the AIADMK.

The petitioner had sought directions to the ECI to not recognise the outcome of the organisational polls, in which former chief ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami were elected unopposed as coordinator and co-coordinator of the party. The declaration was made on December 7.

