Teacher detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore sexual assault case

Mithun Chakravarthi (31) was arrested on November 12, a day after the 17-year-old girl died by suicide. He is now in the Perundurai sub-jail. 

Published: 15th December 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A private school teacher in Coimbatore, who was arrested in November for allegedly sexually assaulting a student and abetting her suicide, was detained under Goondas Act on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Mithun Chakravarthi (31) was arrested on November 12, a day after the 17-year-old girl died by suicide. He is now in the Perundurai sub-jail.  Police are waiting for a forensic report of his mobile phone. 

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar issued the order to detain him under Goondas Act. On Tuesday afternoon, the special court for POCSO cases, dismissed Mithun’s bail petition.

Comments

