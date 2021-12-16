Call on entry for all in HR&CE temples after consultations: Minister Sekar Babu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Mentioning the “custom” of allowing only Hindus to the innermost sections of HR&CE temples as being in practice for long, Minister P K Sekar Babu here on Wednesday said a call on entry for all will be taken after consulting senior priests of the respective shrines, legal experts and discussing it with the chief minister.

His statement was in reply to a query on the possibility of removal of 'Hindus only' boards in HR&CE temples, after the recent controversy over the reported denial of entry to a dancer at the Srirangam temple. When enquired of the incident, the HR&CE minister said, “The temple officials and [dancer] Zakir Hussain have filed a complaint with the police. The HR&CE department has asked temple officials to submit a detailed report on the incident by this week. Action will be taken accordingly."

Inspecting renovation works at temples, including the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Vayalur, the minister said, "The centuries-old temple's kumbabishekam should have been held in 2018 but owing to the delay in maintenance works it has not been held. The Tamil Nadu government has allotted funds for undertaking the works at the Vayalur temple, which will conclude within the next 12 to 15 months. Likewise, renovation works are under way at 541 temples in the State."

HR&CE officials will conduct frequent inspections at temples across the State to ensure they are properly maintained, he added.

On the trustee board, Minister Sekar Babu said the department has collected applications for filling the vacancies in boards for 300 temples in the State. A special committee will be formed for appointing the members, he added.

Meanwhile, the minister along with Minister KN Nehru took part in the golden temple car procession of Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman temple, which resumed after a gap of ten years.