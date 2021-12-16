STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call on entry to HR&CE temples planned after consulting priests: Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekar Babu

His statement was in reply to a query on the possibility of removal of 'Hindus only' boards in HR&CE temples, after the controversy over the denial of entry to a dancer at the Srirangam temple.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Mentioning the "custom" of allowing only Hindus to the innermost sections of HR&CE temples as being in practice for long, Minister PK Sekar Babu here on Wednesday said a call on entry for all will be taken after consulting senior priests of the respective shrines, legal experts and discussing it with the chief minister.

His statement was in reply to a query on the possibility of removal of 'Hindus only' boards in HR&CE temples, after the recent controversy over the reported denial of entry to a dancer at the Srirangam temple. When enquired of the incident, the minister said, "The temple officials and [dancer] Zakir Hussain have filed a complaint with the police. The HR&CE department has asked  temple officials to submit a detailed report."

