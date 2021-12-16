Call on entry to HR&CE temples planned after consulting priests: Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekar Babu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Mentioning the "custom" of allowing only Hindus to the innermost sections of HR&CE temples as being in practice for long, Minister PK Sekar Babu here on Wednesday said a call on entry for all will be taken after consulting senior priests of the respective shrines, legal experts and discussing it with the chief minister.

His statement was in reply to a query on the possibility of removal of 'Hindus only' boards in HR&CE temples, after the recent controversy over the reported denial of entry to a dancer at the Srirangam temple. When enquired of the incident, the minister said, "The temple officials and [dancer] Zakir Hussain have filed a complaint with the police. The HR&CE department has asked temple officials to submit a detailed report."