Coimbatore police transforming lives of transpersons

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Displaying a humane approach, Coimbatore district police are weaning transpersons away from begging and extortion by giving them skills training and creating job opportunities. Launched in October, the initiative aims at transforming the lives of transpersons.

Officers in all police stations visited transpersons in their limits and raised awareness about choosing rehabilitation. Also, they collected details of transperons willing to turn a new leaf and get trained in soft skills. Several transpersons saw a ray of hope and chose to walk the path of rehabilitation. Twenty eight transpersons are undergoing training over the last two months in skills that would make them employable. Police roped in ‘Liferay’, an NGO, to arrange jobs for them.

“The purpose of the programme is to make sure that transpersons do not involve in crime for their livelihood. They may be nurturing desire like starting a business or landing a decent job but face rejections. We ensure they lead normal lives, said ADSP R Sughasini (CWC), who monitors the work.

“A transpersons secured admission in a PG course at Bharathiar University. Two out of 16 persons have opted for a home guard service. Four others landed jobs in the private sector based on their qualifications - two of them are earning more than Rs 20, 000.” the officer added.

The police department also helps them in getting loans from financial institutions to start business and be their own bosses. “As many as 27 people sought bank loans and two of them got Rs 50, 000 each without interest and documentation. One has planned to start cattle rearing while the other, a lawyer, plans to set up an office,” the officer added.

“Many companies are interested in recruiting transpersons people. We select only those who are interested and give them skill training. A group of transpersons is currently receiving training in a pharmaceutical firm. They will soon become experts in the field,” Sughasini said.

Loans

As many as 27 transpersons people sought bank loans and two of them got ` 50, 000 each without interest and documentation. One plans to start cattle rearing while the other plans to become a lawyer and to set up an office