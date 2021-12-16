Madras HC directs Madurai collector to compensate Rs 5 lakhs to kin of custodial torture victim
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai Collector to disburse within a month the Rs 5 lakh compensation sanctioned by the government to the family of a 17-year-old boy, who allegedly died due to custodial torture at the hands of SS Colony police in 2019.
It was hearing a petition filed by the boy's mother M Jeya. Jeya had submitted that her son Muthu Karthick was taken to SS colony police station on January 13, 2019, for inquiring about a burglary. She said her son was subjected to physical torture.