STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs Madurai collector to compensate Rs 5 lakhs to kin of custodial torture victim

The victim's mother had submitted that her son Muthu Karthick was taken to SS colony police station on January 13, 2019, for inquiring about a burglary.

Published: 16th December 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of custodial torture.

Representational image of custodial torture.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai Collector to disburse within a month the Rs 5 lakh compensation sanctioned by the government to the family of a 17-year-old boy, who allegedly died due to custodial torture at the hands of SS Colony police in 2019.

It was hearing a petition filed by the boy's mother M Jeya. Jeya had submitted that her son Muthu Karthick was taken to SS colony police station on January 13, 2019, for inquiring about a burglary. She said her son was subjected to physical torture. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Jeya Madras High Court Madurai Collector
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp