Omicron fear slams the brakes on airport taxi drivers' prospects

Expecting to cash in on the holiday season, a group of taxi drivers operating from outside the airport premises launched a website.

Taxi drivers waiting for customers at Tiruchy international airport. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The extension in ban on scheduled international fights, and holiday plans being deferred over Omicron variant of coronavirus have dented airport taxi drivers’ hopes of cashing in on the season.

"There are about 40 taxi drivers in the airport. Though we are having international flights from Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and other countries, we are not getting much income as we are not getting so many operations like earlier. At present, most of us hardly make `15,000 per month. But after paying the vehicle loan and other expenses, there would not be much left for us. We hope we get more income during Pongal. But the increasing concerns over Omicron have left us with more concerns," said Murugan, an airport taxi driver.

Expecting to cash in on the holiday season, a group of taxi drivers operating from outside the airport premises launched a website (http://www.trichyairporttaxi.com). The current situation has left them, too, worried.

"We pooled in some money and launched the website in May. We thought it would help us to compete with the online taxi operators during the holiday season. But the website has not helped us much. We hoped that it would fetch us some income during the holiday season but if the passengers postpone their holiday trips for New Year and Pongal due to Omicron, we would suffer heavy losses," said taxi driver Vinoth.

The drivers, however, continue to pin their hopes on the arrival of Tamils residing abroad during Pongal.

"Before Covid, we used to earn about `20,000 a month. But now we struggle to make `10,000 a month. Though international tourists may avoid visiting the city due to Covid, we hope that our people residing in Sharjah, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries would come down during Pongal. We would face heavy losses if they also postpone their travel plans due to Omicron. Though we also have fears about getting infected by it, we ignore them to support our family.

We hope Omicron does not spoil our business during this holiday season," said Sakthivel, who has been a taxi driver at the airport for the past 10 years.

