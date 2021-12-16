Safe workplace is women's legal right: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that safe workplace is a woman’s legal right, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by a police inspector from Dindigul who was booked under sexual harassment charges for sending inappropriate texts to a woman police constable working under him.

Justice K Murali Shankar noted in his order that the woman constable had given a complaint to the Vishaka Committee in September this year that the inspector was sending messages to her through WhatsApp with sexual overtones.

Subsequently, the Committee lodged a police complaint on her behalf and a case was registered against the inspector under various sections of the IPC, the Information Technology Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, he added.