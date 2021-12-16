Will bring new law to remove encroachments on water bodies: Tamil Nadu government to HC
An umbrella act would be brought in for eviction of encroachment and protection of the waterbodies in the forthcoming session of the State Assembly.
CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that 47,707 acres belonging to waterbodies across the State have been under encroachment.
An umbrella act would be brought in for eviction of encroachment and protection of the waterbodies in the forthcoming session of the State Assembly, it said. According to a status report, filed by Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, the number of encroachments made on waterbodies is 4,40,927.