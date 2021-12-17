Birds bear the brunt of Pallapalayam lake dump

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Rising waste accumulation at the Pallapalayam lake has led to a fall in the number of migratory and resident birds that flocked the lake.

Apart from residents dumping household waste, workers of Pallapalayam town panchayat dump garbage along the lake. Also, they burn waste, which causes air pollution and causes breathing difficulties for the locals.

V Chithran, a regular birder at the lake, said the increasing dump would impact the birds that depend on the lake. "TASMAC outlet is located opposite the lake and the tipplers leave the empty liquor bottles and plastic cups apart from plastic carry bags. Garbage is spread over 30 cents. If this continues, the lake will not get even the few resident birds such as Common Sandpiper (Actitis hypoleucos), Lapwings (subfamily Vanellinae) and Common Snipe (Gallinago gallinago) which depend on the lake."

Another independent bird researcher, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that he requested the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to monitor and study the number of bird species flocking the lake. "Locals use a portion of the lake to perform rituals for their departed kin and litter the area. The lake was restored by PWD with the help of NGOs in 2019. The bund was levelled and a fence was erected, but plants such as Parthenium have grown so tall that they block the view of the wetland."

"Open defecation is another issue that is threatening the lake. The local body is hesitating to construct public toilets. Mixing of sewage may pollute the lake if PWD does not address it immediately," he said.

Assistant Director of Town Panchayat Dwarganath Singh told TNIE that he would ask the EO of Pallapalayam Panchayat to clear the garbage at the earliest.

C Ravi Kumar EO Pallapalayam Panchayat said that a garbage collection point near the lake could have led to the spreading of garbage. "We have been dumping the entire waste for the 12,000 population at Kejalakshmi Nagar near Pattanam," he said. He assured the waste will be cleared at the earliest.