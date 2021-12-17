Encroachments: Madras High Court warns erring officials of suspension

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court warned that jurisdictional officers may have to face disciplinary action, including suspension, if they are found to be lethargic in protecting waterbodies and keeping them free of encroachments.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Thursday said the concerned officers must initiate action for removing encroachments in the wake of the Chief Secretary submitting details of waterbodies with survey numbers.

The jurisdictional officers must take steps for removing encroachments since the details with survey numbers are available. They must ensure that no such incidents recur. If encroachments resurface even after eviction, they will be held accountable and disciplinary actions, including suspension, may be taken against them, the bench said.

A batch of petitions seeking removal of encroachments on waterbodies came up for hearing on Thursday before the bench. The judges gave a patient hearing to the petitioners and their counsels.

Chief Secretary V Iraianbu on Wednesday submitted a status report detailing the waterbodies located across the State as per the orders of the court. The same details, including survey numbers, have also been uploaded on the website of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Following the submission, the court had dispensed with the personal appearance of the Chief Secretary before the court on Thursday.

‘Govt to enact law’

The Chief Secretary had informed the court that an umbrella Act will be introduced during the forthcoming Assembly session for dealing with encroachments.