Extend support to NHAI in projects: Tamil Nadu Highways Minister EV Velu

EV Velu ordered district collectors to extend support to National Highways Authority of India to complete ongoing road development projects.

Published: 17th December 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Highways Minister EV Velu

Tamil Nadu Highways Minister EV Velu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Highways Minister EV Velu on Thursday ordered district collectors to extend support to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete ongoing road development projects.

The Chennai - Bengaluru Express highway at a cost of Rs 4,300 crore, Mamallapuram - Puducherry ECR widening at a cost of Rs 3,228 crore and Vikkiravandi - Kumbakonam - Thanjavur four lane works at a cost of Rs 4,314 are being taken up NHAI. The minister on Thursday also directed officials to expedite works and repair minor bridges and roads damaged by recent rains.

The minister said 52 cracks were reported on various bridges, of which 49 have been rectified and traffic restored. Similarly, of the 32 road-level bridges which were damaged, 29 have been repaired.

