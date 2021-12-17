STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Family slams private cement factory, blocks road late night in Ariyalur for taking away pet dog

A man and his family members staged a road blockade on Wednesday night near Thamaraikulam, condemning a private cement factory for allegedly catching their pet dog and leaving it in the forest area.

Published: 17th December 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Upset over the incident, Rajagopal and his family members stopped the lorries belonging to the factory and staged a road blockade around 11.30 pm, condemning the management. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A man and his family members staged a road blockade on Wednesday night near Thamaraikulam in the district, condemning a private cement factory for allegedly catching their pet dog and leaving it in the forest area.

According to sources, Rajagopal (45) resides in Thamaraikulam village near Ariyalur. His pet dog (a mongrel) went missing on Wednesday afternoon. He searched for it till night, but in vain.

On enquiring neighbours, Rajagopal learnt that a private cement factory operating near his house had caught stray dogs, including his pet which was roaming on the street, and set them loose in the forest area near Padalur in Perambalur district.

Upset over this, Rajagopal and his family members stopped the lorries belonging to the factory and staged a road blockade around 11.30 pm, condemning the management.

Police pacified Rajagopal and his family members, who later dispersed.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajagopal’s son Arun Prakash said, “The factory caught 17 dogs, including ours, and left them in the forest. How can they catch a pet dog? They did not get any permission from the Ariyalur municipality for carrying out such a drive. This is a reprehensible crime. We questioned the management about this, but there has been no proper reply. The authorities should take proper action in this regard.”

Blue Cross reports cruelty

Meanwhile, an office-bearer of the Blue Cross in Tiruchy complained about a group of youth who brutally killed a dog. R Raghavan said that on December 12, the group had stoned a sleeping dog, tied it to an autorickshaw, dragged the animal to a distance, doused it with petrol and set it on fire. A video of the incident went viral. The police said they are yet to identify the youth, but added that they would nab them soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pet dog stray dogs private cement factory
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp