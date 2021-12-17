STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Found partially burnt, school girl dies in Tamil Nadu

Sources said, though the 10-year-old was alive when found, she died from her burns while being taken to Oddanchatram government hospital for treatment.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Children

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: In an incident that sparked tension, a class V girl student who went missing from the Government Middle School in Pachalur near Kodaikanal, was found in a partially burnt state near the school premises on Wednesday.

However, sources said, though the 10-year-old was alive when found, she died from her burns while being taken to Oddanchatram government hospital for treatment.

The girl and her two siblings study at the Government Middle School in Pachalur village panchayat. The incident came to light when only the elder sister and the younger brother went home for lunch. When the parents realised that the younger daughter was missing, they rushed to the school, searching for her. 

Students at the school said she was last seen during the forenoon break. Worried over not finding her, they all started searching for the girl on the campus and found her fighting for life a few yards away from the school kitchen.

“Soon, her parents rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival,” said the Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer, S Murugesan.

There are 109 students and six teachers in the Government Middle School in Pachalur village panchayat, including one school head, two female staff and three male staff. On Wednesday, two female staff and a male staff were on leave. 

Thandikudi police registered a case of a suspicious death, and a team of police personnel headed by ADSP Lavanya started an inquiry into the incident. They summoned three teachers, including the school head, as they were present at the school on Wednesday. School staff members, students and others in the locality were also questioned. 

Later, the girl’s body was taken for a postmortem examination to a government hospital at Dindigul. Following this, the girl’s relatives refused to receive the body and demanded the suspects’ arrest. Tension prevailed at the hospital premises. 

On Thursday morning, an altercation broke out between the Palani MLA IP Senthil Kumar and the girl’s family as he urged them to get the girl’s body. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range), B Vijayakumari told the reporters that forensic investigations are underway and sniffer dogs have been deployed. 

“Autopsy report is expected to come out in two days and the next course of investigation would be decided following the report. There were only burn marks on the girl’s body. No marks of sexual assault have been identified so far,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime against children Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu crime
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp