Madurai Bench of Madras High Court orders census of slender loris in Eastern Ghats

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the State Forest department to conduct a census of slender loris and declare its habitat in the Eastern Ghats as a sanctuary.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:29 AM

By Express News Service

In the recent order passed by a bench comprising Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P Velmurugan on a petition filed by one K Pushpavanam, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests was asked to take effective steps for studying habitats, distribution and also future management of slender loris in the Eastern Ghats region of Ayyalur Forests in Dindigul district and Kadavur Hills in Karur district, and in Tiruchy District. 

Citing a status report filed by the District Forest Officer of Karur Forest Division, the judges observed the status report mentioned nothing about the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government to protect the wild animal, which may shortly become extinct as they are hunted for medicinal purposes. According to the report, the Slender Loris has not been sighted in the reserved forest area of Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur Divisions and may be present in very small numbers in Pullivalam, Narthamalai and Sevilimalai Reserved Forests with no authentic data available.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu cannot have difficulties in taking a census of Slender Loris in these areas. Once it is enumerated, the forest department can declare the habitats of Slender Loris in Kadavur Hills in Karur District, Ayyalur Forests in Dindigul District and the habitats in Trichy District as 'Sanctuary' under Section 18 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972", the Judges said. 

Further, the court directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest/Chief Wildlife Warden to take the census of Slender Loris and file a compliance report on March 7, 2022. 

Comments

