STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Missing Class 10 girl’s body found in a sack amid bushes in Tamil Nadu

A 15-year-old girl from Sivanandhapuram in Coimbatore, who was reported missing, was found dead near Saravanampatti on Thursday.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 15-year-old girl from Sivanandhapuram in Coimbatore, who was reported missing, was found dead near Saravanampatti on Thursday.

The girl, who was studying in class X, was missing since December 11. According to police, sanitation workers of Coimbatore Corporation found her body stuffed in a sack, with her limbs tied, in the bushes near a sewer in Velmurugan Nagar. 

The workers went to clean the place as the locals complained of a foul smell, police said. The body was in a decomposed state.

Police sent the body for autopsy to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted. Police said the girl was living with her mother, grandmother and her elder sister (17) in Sivanandhapuram. Her mother is a construction worker and her sister works in a textile shop. 

On Saturday, the girl was alone at the house when she went missing. The mother lodged a complaint with the All-Women (East) police on Monday. The mother said a mobile shop owner saw the girl talking on the phone in front of the house at 10.30 am on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar has constituted three special teams to investigate the case. Several organisations on Thursday evening staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where the girl’s body is kept, demanding the arrest of perpetrators. Sources said one suspect was picked up for questioning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Crime Crime Against Minors
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp