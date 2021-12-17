Tamil Nadu government forms panel to investigate fraud in registration department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has constituted a two-tier special investigation committee to probe irregularities in the registration department.

The first tier will be headed by a retired IAS officer and will have a senior counsel of the Madras High Court and an officer in the rank of additional director-general of the registration department as its members.

The second tier, i.e., the administrative unit, will have an additional DG of the registration department as its head.

The G.O. said the committee will function for three years and visit various places across the State. It will also receive complaints from the public about fake registrations and land grabbing incidents and submit its report once in three months to the government.

The committee has been formed, giving effect to the announcement made in the budget session of the State Assembly.

The committee will investigate irregularities committed in the registration department — including impersonation, registration of fake documents, production of non-traceable certificate for registering fake documents, land grabbing by means of fraudulent documents, selling a single property to many persons, grabbing the lands from true owners by producing fake documents, etc.