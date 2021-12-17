Water release into NKHLC, three other irrigation canals extended till January 2022

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Considering the agricultural needs of farmers, the Public Works Department has extended water release into Pullambadi and New Kattalai High-Level canals and also two other canals at Mettur till January 2022. A total of 87,736 acres of farmlands will reportedly benefit from this.

According to sources, water will be released from August 1 till December 15 specially for the Samba season every year. But this season, farmers in the delta region had started agricultural works after delay owing to various reasons. Therefore, crops which should have reached maturing stages by December are still in the leafing stage. Seeking help, farmers across the delta region submitted request to the PWD to extend water release till January.

Based on the request, the government directed the department to extend water release. Accordingly, the release into Pullambadi canal and New Kattalai High-Level canals will be extended till January 28. A release of about 500 cusecs will be maintained in the canal. Similarly, water release into the east and west canals which originate from the Mettur dam has also been extended till January 15. A total of 600 cusecs will be released for irrigation. Both the canals irrigate nearly 45,000 acres in Namakkal, Salem and Erode districts.

According to reports, the Pullambadi canal is one of the longest in the district, which irrigates 22,114 acres, including 13,283 acres indirectly through ponds and lakes which are connected to the canal in Tiruchy and Ariyalur districts. The canal, which runs for about 100 km, is connected with 28 irrigation lakes, including 25 in Ariyalur district. And the NKHLC, which runs for nearly 134 km, irrigates 20,622 acres.

Veerasekaran, a farmer in Tiruchy, said, “Most of the farmers under the Pullambadi canal irrigation have started cultivation works late, as the excess pre-monsoon rainfall threatened to spoil the season. Currently, the crops require another 20 - 30 days of irrigation to reach maturing stages. The order for extension in water release till January-end is much appreciated.”