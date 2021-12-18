STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CETP, 21 other dyeing units shut in Nallur

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) issued closure orders to Common Effluent Treatment Plant and 21 dyeing units for flouting pollution norms near Mudalipalayam in Nallur.

By Express News Service

Speaking to TNIE, District Environment Engineer (Tiruppur ) M Saravana Kumar said, "The CETP (Eastern) unit with a capacity of 60 lakh litres and 21 dyeing units were found violating various pollution norms such improper disposal of sludge, salts. Besides, gaseous fumes were discharged from coal-based furnaces from the CETP without proper procedure.”

He said the officials found the discrepancies during an inspection and noted they were serious. “We issued notices three months ago so that they could rectify the issues within a stipulated time. But, they continued to ignore and two more notices were issued to them. But, these organisations continued to function without disregard.” Saravana Kumar added that the power connection to these units would be disconnected.

Comments

