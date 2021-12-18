DMK government made 525 promises, but kept only a few, says Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the DMK government in State to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 5 respectively. He led a demonstration in front of the Salem Collectorate as part of the state-wide agitation organised by the AIADMK.

At the protest, Palaniswami said the DMK made as many as 525 promises before coming to power but had fulfilled only a few of them for tokenism. Citing many promises, including to waive crop loans, made by the DMK during the 2021 Assembly elections, he charged that the party had not fulfilled any of them after coming to power. Saying that many States across the country reduced petrol and diesel prices, the former chief minister urged the State government to slash the prices by Rs 10 and Rs 5 respectively. Andhra Pradesh government reduced the price of petrol by Rs 14.60 and diesel by Rs 11.70, he cited.

“These days, people do not get provision items in ration shops. The Amma Unavagam at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital is said to be shut down. The prices of construction materials like cement, steel, and bricks have spiralled affecting 25 lakh construction workers. In the State Assembly, I urged the government to bring construction materials under the essential commodities list to reduce their prices. But the government has not taken action. We (AIADMK government) provided Amma cement for Rs 190 and Rs 200. But now, the brand name has been changed to Valimai cement and is sold for Rs 400 per bag,” he said.

On law and order, Palaniswami said in the last seven months of the DMK regime, about 557 murders took place in the State. Across the State 2,000 were not being operated due to non-availability of batteries.