Filing of complaint to be made easier for consumers

Justice SM Subramaniam issued the orders disposing of a petition filed by the operator of a Chennai-based food-business who challenged the action taken against adulteration.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Asking the Food Safety department to carry out awareness programmes on food adulteration and consequent punishment, the Madras High Court ordered the department to display prominently customer-care telephone numbers and e-Mail addresses at commercial establishments so the public can register complaints easily.

Justice SM Subramaniam issued the orders disposing of a petition filed by the operator of a Chennai-based food-business who challenged the action taken against adulteration. “The Commissioner of Food Safety is directed to issue appropriate orders so as to ensure WhatsApp complaint numbers/telephone numbers/e-Mail address etc., are boldly displayed at all commercial places and restaurants in a visible manner facilitating the general public/consumers to register their complaints,” he said.

The judge further instructed the commissioner to sensitise subordinate officials to time-bound action on complaints and initiate prosecution wherever needed, besides taking disciplinary action against lethargic officials.

Referring to awareness on food adulteration, the judge directed the commissioner to spread awareness through visual and print media to invite public attention and explain the harms of taking adulterated food products. Justice Subramaniam also wanted the department to collect and test food samples frequently and take stringent action to control adulteration.
 

