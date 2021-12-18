Madras HC quashes FIRs against pro-Sterlite protesters

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday quashed the FIRs registered against a few persons for staging a protest at Thoothukudi Collectorate in July this year demanding permission for Vedanta Group’s copper manufacturing unit Sterlite to continue its oxygen production for Covid-19 treatment.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by the protestors, including Sterlite Chief Operating Officer A Sumathi and some employees of the unit. The petitioners had been booked by the Thoothukudi police on charges of unlawful assembly, and violating Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Justice Swaminathan opined there is nothing on record to show that the petitioners had contributed to the Covid-19 spread.