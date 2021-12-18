STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for murder of 15-year-old Coimbatore girl

The arrested — Muthukumar (44), a construction worker from Sivanandhapuram — was working with the victim’s mother. 

Published: 18th December 2021 05:41 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A man who was picked up for questioning in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Coimbatore was arrested under POCSO Act after he confessed to sexually assaulting the minor and murdering her.

The arrested — Muthukumar (44), a construction worker from Sivanandhapuram — was working with the victim’s mother. Earlier the All-Woman (AWPS - East) police had booked him under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the IPC.

Following the probe on Friday, police invoked POCSO Sections 5 (n) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) against him, based on his confession, said a police officer. 

According to police, the suspect borrowed jewels and cash from the victim’s mother and had invited the girl to his house to return the valuables. He sexually assaulted and then killed her, after which he staged a drama that he had returned the jewels and that she eloped with someone with the valuables.

The Class X student from Sivanandhapuram, who was reported missing since December 11, was found dead by sanitation workers of Coimbatore Corporation with her limbs tied, in Sivanandhapuram on Thursday.

Victim was invited to the house: Police
According to police, the suspect borrowed jewels and cash from the victim’s mother and had invited the girl to his house to return the valuables

5-yr-old girl sexually assaulted at school

Tiruppur: A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person on a school premises here on Wednesday. The girl disclosed the incident to her mother on Thursday after which a complaint was lodged at All Women Police Station on Friday, sources said. Following the incident, residents staged a protest to arrest the culprit. Police are waiting for the medical examination report of the girl.

