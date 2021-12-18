STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youtuber Maridhas to challenge cases against him

According to the petitions, the first case pertained to a video released by Maridhas in April last year, claiming the Tablighi Jamaat was responsible for spreading Covid-19 in the country.

YouTuber Maridhas

YouTuber Maridhas (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  YouTuber M Maridhas is set to challenge two cases pending against him in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Maridhas, who is already lodged at Theni sub jail in a different case, was arrested again two days ago in the case pending in Tirunelveli.

Justice GR Swaminathan on Friday allowed the petitions filed by the YouTuber seeking certified copies of the FIR registered against him by the Tirunelveli police, and the private complaint filed against him in Thoothukudi. He is also filing petitions to quash the cases.

According to the petitions, the first case pertained to a video released by Maridhas in April last year, claiming the Tablighi Jamaat was responsible for spreading Covid-19 in the country. The other petition sought certified copy of a private complaint given by DMK functionary SRS Umari Shankar over a video Maridhas posted ridiculing an anti-CAA ‘kolam’ protest by activist Gayathri Khandhadai.

