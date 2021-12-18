‘Prices of essentials rising’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim presidium chairman A Thamizh Magan Hussian and district secretaries of the party on Friday led demonstrations condemning the DMK government for its ‘failure’ to concentrate on vital issues of the people and its failure to fulfil key electoral promises. In Chennai, AIADMK’s five district secretaries and cadre staged a demonstration in front of the collectorate. It was led by the interim presidium chairman. AIADMK staged agitations at Royapuram, Adyar, Valluvarkottam, and Velacherry as well. Thamizh Magan Hussian charged that the DMK government betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu by giving electoral promises it could not keep.