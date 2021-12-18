S Mohan appointed as Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Professor S Mohan has been appointed as the first Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University.

According to a release from Secretary to Lt Governor Abhijit Vijay Choudhary, the Search Committee constituted on 20th January 2021 had unanimously recommended a panel of three names of suitable candidates in alphabetical order for selection to the post of Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University,

The Lt Governor, after careful consideration of the report on the suitability of each applicant as furnished by the search committee and after due diligence in giving weightage to each of the report, has been pleased to select Professor S Mohan as the first Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University, said the release.