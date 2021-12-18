STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

S Mohan appointed as Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University

The Lt Governor was pleased to select Professor S Mohan as the first Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University. 

Published: 18th December 2021 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the Puducherry Technological University on Monday

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the Puducherry Technological University on Monday. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Professor S Mohan has been appointed as the first Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University.

According to a release from Secretary to Lt Governor Abhijit Vijay Choudhary, the Search Committee constituted on 20th January 2021 had unanimously recommended a panel of three names of suitable candidates in alphabetical order for selection to the post of Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University,

The Lt Governor, after careful consideration of the report on the suitability of each applicant as furnished by the search committee and after due diligence in giving weightage to each of the report, has been pleased to select Professor S Mohan as the first Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University, said the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Technological University
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp