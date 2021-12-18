Special teams to nab Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three special teams have been formed by Superintendent of Police M Manohar to arrest former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, who is reportedly on the run after the Madras High Court rejected both of his anticipatory bail petitions filed after he was accused in a government employment scam. Virudhunagar District Crime Branch last month registered two cheating cases against the former minister and his personal assistants, accusing them of job racketeering.

One complaint was filed by S Ravindran (49) of Sattur, against one Vijayanallathambi, Rajenthra Bhalaji and one Mariappan (who helped Ravindran contact Vijayanallathambi) for allegedly cheating him of `30 lakh for a job for his relative in Aavin. Ravindran, however, didn’t speak to Bhalaji directly, but Nalathambi had reportedly told Ravindran that the former minister was aware of the developments.

In December 2020, Ravindran paid `30 lakh. However, after the election, when Ravindran asked the money back, Nallathambi allegedly didn’t return it, following which Ravindran lodged a complaint with the CM’s cell and also with the Virudhunagar SP. He had also filed a complaint at the South Zone IG’s office.

The second complaint was filed by Vijayanallathambi himself accusing Bhalaji and his three personal assistants – Baburaj, Balaraman, and Muthupandi – of allegedly cheating him of around `3 crore. Vijayanallathambi said he had obtained money from several persons for obtaining them jobs and also spent money for party- related activities.

It is to be noted that the ex-minister issued a press statement stating that legal action will be taken against those making baseless complaints against him, on November 12, after Ravindran filed a complaint at the IG’s office. Soon after the incident, Vijayanallathambi was expelled from the AIADMK on November 14 for indulging in anti-party activities.

An investigation was underway by the DCB in both the cases, when the ex-minister had applied for anticipatory bails, which were rejected earlier this morning. The ex-minister was heading the state-wide protest held by AIADMK against the State government this morning when the court rejected his petitions.

Innocent persons lost their money, future: HC

Chennai: Dismissing the anticipatory bail application moved by KT Rajenthra Bhalaji in connection with a job racketeering case, the Madras High Court on Friday said innocent persons lost their money and future. This, Justice M Nirmal Kumar said, cannot be ignored. Rajenthra Bhalaji was holding the post of a minister and was entrusted with the duty to act in public interest. Instead, he allowed the accused to collect huge sums of money from innocent individuals in his name, the judge noted. Saying the minister’s claim of innocence cannot be accepted, the judge noted that only a thorough investigation can unearth the conspiracy and the involvement of each of the accused. He directed the police to conclude the investigation within the stipulated time. ENS