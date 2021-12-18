STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN branches support bank union strike against Bill

“Still four days are left for Parliament session to end. We hope they don’t consider it.”

Published: 18th December 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

A closed bank during a two-day nationwide strike called by United Forum of Bank Unions against privatisation of public sector banks, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Over 95 per cent of public sector bank branches remained close in the state during the two-day bank strike by United Forum of Bank Unions, employees, officers and  managers who are opposing the move to privatise public sector banks and to introduce the Banking  Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the current session of the Parliament.

C H Venkatachalam, general secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association said the protest call was given by United Forum of Bank Unions since the Bill has been listed in the Agenda for passage  in the current session of Parliament but not listed in transaction on any date. “Still four days are left for Parliament session to end. We hope they don’t consider it.”

Due to the  strike,  transactions were affected.    

Government  treasury  operations, negotiating of import and export bills, grant of loans, cash  transactions were not possible.  Clearing operations were affected.  In  the three clearing centres of Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, about 39 lakh  cheques worth about 37,000 crore could not be taken up for clearance.

