TN branches support bank union strike against Bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 95 per cent of public sector bank branches remained close in the state during the two-day bank strike by United Forum of Bank Unions, employees, officers and managers who are opposing the move to privatise public sector banks and to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the current session of the Parliament.

C H Venkatachalam, general secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association said the protest call was given by United Forum of Bank Unions since the Bill has been listed in the Agenda for passage in the current session of Parliament but not listed in transaction on any date. “Still four days are left for Parliament session to end. We hope they don’t consider it.”

Due to the strike, transactions were affected.

Government treasury operations, negotiating of import and export bills, grant of loans, cash transactions were not possible. Clearing operations were affected. In the three clearing centres of Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, about 39 lakh cheques worth about 37,000 crore could not be taken up for clearance.