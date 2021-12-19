STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

43 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested, six boats seized by Sri Lankan Navy

As many as 43 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested and six boats seized by Sri Lankan Naval personnel, an official said.

Published: 19th December 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: As many as 43 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested and six boats seized by Sri Lankan Naval personnel, an official said here on Sunday.

Demanding their immediate release, the fishermen association here said it would stage a protest on Monday and announced an 'indefinite strike' as well.

Fishermen departed on December 18 from here in over 500 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu island when 43 of them were arrested and six boats seized, a Fisheries department official said.

Following their arrest, they were taken to Kangesanthurai camp, a fishermen association leader and authorities said.

Ramanathapuram MP, K Navas Kani spoke to union ministers and urged them to take immediate steps for the release of the fishermen and their boats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu fishermen Sri Lanka Sri Lanka navy
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp