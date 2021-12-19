LIC Housing Finance launches property fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Buyers keen to buy their dream homes can avail loans at interest rates as low as 6.66 per cent, offered by LIC Housing Finance, during the two-day property fair launched on Saturday. More than 25 builders are taking part in the Ungal Illam 2021, the property fair and home loan expo, sponsored by DAC Developers at Vasudeva Thirumana Maaligai. LIC Housing Finance is offering processing fee concession at the fair. M Govindaraju, Regional Manager of LIC Housing Finance for Southern Region, inaugurated it. The fair is open on Sunday too.