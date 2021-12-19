STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court dismisses anticipatory bail application by K T Rajenthra Bhalaji, approaches SC

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/VIRUDHUNAGAR:  A day after the Madras High court dismissed the anticipatory bail application by former minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji in connection with a job racketeering case, he has approached the Supreme Court seeking relief on Saturday. According to sources, Bhalaji who is on the run, approached the top court for a pre-arrest bail.

Meanwhile, the number of special teams formed by Virudhunagar SP M Manohar to arrest ex-minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji was increased from three to six on the day. The district crime branch  summoned nephews – K Vasanthakumar and K Ramana – and his driver Rajkumar on Saturday morning.

The ex-minister was reportedly absconding after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petitions, which he filed after the Virudhunagar district crime branch had registered two cheating cases against him and his personal assistants, accusing them of job racketeering. While the bail hearing was going on, Bhalaji was heading the Statewide AIADMK protests against the State government on Friday morning. As soon as the court rejected his petitions, he reportedly left the spot. 

The Virudhunagar West police has also booked Bhalaji, along with eight of his party functionaries, 471 men and 120 women, for holding a protest against the State government, without obtaining permission. Also, 304 AIADMK cadre were booked by the Sattur Town police for the same reasons.

