Otteri school students hurl stones at MTC bus, crew stages protest

Vehicle movement was affected on Saturday since fellow MTC staff stopped their buses and joined the protest seeking action against the students.

Published: 19th December 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 11:24 AM

Vehicle movement was affected on Saturday since fellow MTC staff stopped their buses and joined the protest seeking action against the students. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tension prevailed in Otteri after a few private school students hurled stones at an MTC bus and injured the conductor and passenger allegedly because they were asked not to travel on  the footboard.

Vehicle movement was affected on Saturday since fellow MTC staff stopped their buses and joined the protest seeking action against the students. Passengers and motorists were the most affected as vehicles piled up on Strahan’s Road. On information, police officers rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting MTC crew after which they dispersed.

The incident happened around 3 pm and the students reportedly boarded the bus (29A plying between Anna Square and Perambur) at the Doveton bus stop. Since they were allegedly travelling on the footboard of the bus and tried to climb atop it, the conductor Karthik warned the students.

But the students refused to get in and instead made fun of him. When he shouted at them again, they hurled stones, police said.  The crew immediately stopped the bus and staged a protest, and were soon joined by the other members of MTC.
 

