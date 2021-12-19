Over 84 per cent in Tamil Nadu vaccinated with first dose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the 15th mega vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 84.2 per cent of people in the State have received the first dose and 54.7 per cent received the second. The Health Department vaccinated nearly 19.07 lakh people in the camp.

According to the Health Department data, the State has vaccinated a total of 19,07,009 people, of which 6,21,942 received the first dose and 12,85,067 got the second dose. Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a few vaccination camps in Chennai and encouraged the public to get inoculated.

In the last 14 mega vaccination camps, the State vaccinated over 2.43 crore. There will be no vaccination drive in the State on Sunday, a press release said. Speaking about the medical admissions in the State for this year, Subramanian said a total of 6,958 MBBS seats have been allocated in the State and 1,925 seats have been allocated for Bachelor of Dental Surgery this year.

“This year, TN received an additional allocation of 1,450 seats in 11 new medical colleges. The Directorate of Medical Education expects a total of 8,883 applications. The applications for the MBBS course in the State will open from Sunday 10 am,” he said.

‘All foreign travellers should undergo testing’

In his letter to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam requested international passengers arriving in Tamil Nadu to undergo mandatory testing after they arrive, irrespective of which country they come from