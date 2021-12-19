Tablets India Foundation unveils 3rd annadanam centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to reach out to the needy, Tablets India Foundation, a charitable trust, on Saturday inaugurated its third annadanam centre at Samiyar Madam near Kodambakkam in Chennai. The trust started several Annadanam (offering food) centres across the city, said Tablets India Foundation president Bharat Jhaver.

The project began in 2019 with the establishment of the first centre in Tondiarpet. The second was introduced in MKB Nagar, serving 15,000 people free of cost, every month. Unlimited meals are served between 12 pm and 3 pm daily. Over 21,000 people will be served per month, said Jhaver.